Ludovic Orban: PNL's objective - candidates for mayor, decided by March 1

PNL President, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said that liberals must establish, by March 1, the candidates for mayor in all localities, noting that an opinion poll will be held to decides whether the party will go with a common candidate with USR for Bucharest mayoralty.

"Our objective is that by March 1 to have nominated the candidates for the position of mayor in all localities in Romania and to start at the latest on March 15 the campaign to sign signatures to support the candidacy of each candidate for mayor in the locality where they candidate," said Ludovic Orban on Sunday during a visit to Valcea County.Asked whether PNL will go to the City Hall with a common candidate with USR, Orban said that this will be established after "a sociological analysis"."We will do an analysis, we will carry out a representative opinion poll, not only at the level of Bucharest, but also at the level of each sector. We will test our candidates. We will also test other candidates and make a decision based on the data we will get them from this broad sociological analysis," said Orban.The liberal leader mentioned, related to the possibility of Nicusor Dan to enter this sociological analysis, that "all potential candidates will be tested on different possible scenarios".