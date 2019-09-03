Ludovic Orban: What happened in the Senate totally confused Parliament

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated, while referring to PSD's (Social Democratic Party) support for Teodor Melescanu to become the next President of the Senate, that what happened "totally confused Parliament."

"I confess that what happened today [Monday] in the Senate totally confused Parliament. Right now we ask ourselves whom should we talk to from ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), from now on, if the head of this party had no idea about Melescanu, who is the vice chair of ALDE after all, and a candidate for the office the first just resigned from (...). It looks like some people, while ageing, start to act like they are in their second childhood," Ludovic Orban told B1TV private television broadcaster.Regarding the attitude of some of the representatives of Pro Romania or ALDE who seem to continue to support, following some negotiations, the current Government, the PNL leader said they should decide at once if they are "with the Government or with the opposition."Orban said the current Executive no longer has legitimacy and that "PNL is ready to do anything to end this government."PSD endorses Teodor Melescanu for President of the Senate, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila made the announcement on Monday.Dancila also said PSD could have claimed the office of President of Senate for one of its own members, but it proposed Melescanu because the office was given to ALDE and the Social Democrats wanted to show they are "fair until the end."Senator Teodor Melescanu on Monday stated that no one ever asked him to quit ALDE and the fact that the Social Democratic Party supports him to become the next President of the Senate is a guarantee of the fact that the party he is a member of won't be pressured "in any way." He also added that he discussed with the group of ALDE Senators about PSD"s support and specified that very many of his colleagues have doubts related to this move, but the final decision belongs to the plenum.The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Monday stated he gave up his office as "the fair thing to do" after ALDE withdrew from the coalition government with PSD.

