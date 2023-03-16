 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Macroeconomic outlook to be debated at the 3rd Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference

Agerpres.ro
consultanţi, afaceri, corporatie, angajati

The third edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference continues on Thursday, with a new series of debates on macroeconomic perspectives.

Among the topics addressed are the energy crisis, forecasts regarding the local and European economy in the context of overlapping crises, accelerated digitalization, the well-being of financial markets and sustainability.

Participating in the event will be Dan Dragos Dragan - secretary of state with the Ministry of Energy, Sebastian Burduja - minister of research, innovation and digitalization, Sabin Sarmas - president of the information technology committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Adrian Caciu - minister of finance and Radu Hanga - president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.