Macroeconomic outlook to be debated at the 3rd Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference

The third edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference continues on Thursday, with a new series of debates on macroeconomic perspectives.

Among the topics addressed are the energy crisis, forecasts regarding the local and European economy in the context of overlapping crises, accelerated digitalization, the well-being of financial markets and sustainability.

Participating in the event will be Dan Dragos Dragan - secretary of state with the Ministry of Energy, Sebastian Burduja - minister of research, innovation and digitalization, Sabin Sarmas - president of the information technology committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Adrian Caciu - minister of finance and Radu Hanga - president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).