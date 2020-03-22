MADR: The production activity in agriculture must continue in the best conditions

The activity of farmers in the vegetable, zootechnical, beekeeping sectors and the food industry must continue in the context of the measures provided by the Military Ordinance (OM) of the Interior Minister regarding the measures to prevent COVID-19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MAD) informed on Sunday.

Thus, the MADR recommends all the employees who carry out their activity in the agricultural area to fill out the sworn statement provided as an annex to the OM, in order to confirm the trip between home and workplace, taking into account the specific activities of the vegetable, zootechnical, beekeeping sectors and food industry, and, in turn, the employer will issue a certificate confirming that the employees carry out production activities in the vegetable, zootechnical, beekeeping areas or in the food industry."The leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development assures the public opinion that it will take all the necessary steps so that the production activity in all the agricultural areas on Romania's territory be carried out in the best conditions during this period," the release mentions.