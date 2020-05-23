MAE: 162 Romanian citizens temporarily in Spain brought back by TAROM charter flight

A number of 162 Romanian citizens were brought back on Saturday from Spain, with a special flight of the TAROM airline, on the Malaga-Bucharest route, two persons with medical issues among them.

"In continuing efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who were temporarily abroad and were affected by the health protection measures and traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAE informed that on May 22, in the morning, it was facilitated the returned to the country a number of 162 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, following the joint steps of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Interior. The Romanian authorities also allowed a Spanish citizen who had his residence in Romania to return to the country," Mae informed in a press release on Saturday.Among the Romanian citizens who were repatriated from Spain, some were facing a situation where they weren't able to prolong their stay in Spain, while two had medical issues and needed medical care through the General Consular Office of Romania in Sevilla and also through the Consular Office of Romania in Almeria, which took all the necessary official steps to send the two Romanian citizens back home.Also, in the case of one of the two persons with medical problems, the General Consular Office of Romania to Sevilla needed to ensure transportation from the domicile of the person in question, by getting help from the relevant Romanian institutions.Repatriation was ensured by two special charter planes operated by the TAROM company, on the Bucharest-Malaga-Bucharest route.By using the same charter, the authorities also facilitated on the Bucharest-Malaga route the repatriation of 6 Spanish citizens who were in Romania and 3 Romanian citizens who reside in this state.MAE reiterates its previous calls regarding the verification of the information published on its Internet page and the Internet pages of the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.