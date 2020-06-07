MAE: 365 Romanian citizens repatriated from abroad

365 Romanian citizens from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country as a result of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry and the Interior Ministry.

"Continuing the steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens abroad who have been affected by the measures to restrict air transport adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that on June 6 it facilitated the return to the country of 183 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 26 Romanian citizens from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and 156 Romanian citizens from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as a result of the joint demarches of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry and the Interior Ministry," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release.

According to the quoted source, among the Romanian citizens who returned to the country there are students, navigating personnel, medical cases and people who were unable to extend their stay on the territory of the respective states for various reasons.

The repatriation was ensured with three special flights operated by Tarom, on the routes Bucharest-London-Bucharest, Bucharest-Amman-Bucharest and Bucharest-The Hague-Bucharest.

Also, these flights facilitated the return of foreign citizens residing in Romania, respectively 12 Jordanians, three Americans, two Belgians, two British, six Bulgarians, three Czechs, three Danes, five Frenchmen, seven Germans, five Greeks, four Italians, four Lithuanians, five Spaniards, four Swiss, one Croatian, one Japanese, one Egyptian, one Hungarian, two Koreans, two Dutch and two citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, the efforts of the Romanian authorities allowed the transfer to the state of domicile / residence for 24 Jordanian citizens who were temporarily on the territory of Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this occasion to emphasize the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on the MAE website on travel advice and alerts, as well as information of interest published on the websites of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.