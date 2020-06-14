MAE: 76 Romanian citizens, repatriated from the Netherlans on Saturday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that on Saturday 76 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands returned to the country, following the joint efforts of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of of the Interior.

These are people who have been affected by the air transport restriction measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic management, according to a MAE press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, among the Romanian citizens who returned to the country there are people who were unable to extend their stay on the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.The return to the country was ensured with a special flight operated by the Tarom company, on the route Bucharest - Amsterdam - Bucharest.The actions of the Romanian authorities also allowed the return to the country of residence of some foreign citizens residing in Romania: a French citizen, a German citizen, a British citizen, an Italian citizen, a Bulgarian citizen, a Canadian citizen and a Syrian citizen.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs uses this opportunity to emphasize the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on its website on travel advice and alerts, as well as information of interest published on the websites of the diplomatic missions and of the consular posts of Romania abroad.