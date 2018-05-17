MAE about recalling Palestinian Ambassador: Need for reinforced political dialogue more than ever

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announces that it took note of the Ramallah authorities' decision to recall their ambassador for consultations from Bucharest, adding that at this moment there is a dire need for a supported political dialogue, including through diplomatic representations.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry specifies that the diplomatic protocols provide for the possibility of calling an ambassador for consultations. MAE mentions that at this moment there is a dire need for a reinforced political dialogue, including through the diplomatic representations, through intensifying diplomatic contacts, in support of a constructive approach concerning the Israeli-Palestinian issue," reads a MAE press release."MAE points out the necessity to avoid any actions that could compromise the peace process. MAE also reiterates Romania's main position concerning the solution for both states, Israel and Palestine, to exist and live in peace and security," according to the press release.Palestinian ambassador to Romania Fuad Kokaly was urgently called Wednesday morning to Ramallah for consultations, the embassy informed, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Palestinian National Authority carries out this demarche in the context in which Romania is among the countries that blocked the common declaration of the European Union concerning the relocation by the member states of the diplomatic missions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the quoted press release further mentions.