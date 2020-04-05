MAE: Belonging to the most important Alliance in history completes Romania's profile as modern, democratic state

Belonging to the most important Alliance in history, in which solidarity and unity are the essential principles, completes Romania's profile of a modern and democratic state and contributes to ensuring national security at an unprecedented level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says on Sunday, in a press release on the occasion of the NATO Day.

"Belonging to the most important Alliance in history, in which solidarity and unity are the essential principles, it completes Romania's profile of a modern and democratic state and contributes to ensuring national security at an unprecedented level. The spirit of solidarity and unity of action between the allies manifests itself actively, including in the current difficult context, marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic. MAE expresses its compassion for all the victims of COVID-19 and those affected by its consequences, as well as deep gratitude for those in the front line of the battle against the pandemic. NATO's contribution to supporting national efforts to manage this major crisis reflects the collective commitments made by the allies and NATO's ability to permanently adapt. Romania is an integral part of the efforts the North Atlantic Alliance is making in this context," reads the same message.

According to the same source, our country is also a beneficiary of allied capabilities and programmes, such as those in the field of strategic air transport, which it has used to provide necessary medical equipment and materials.

"In parallel with the pandemic management efforts, the Alliance continues to fulfil its core missions - collective defence of the Member States, crisis management and security through cooperation. The Alliance's response to the complex security challenges that characterize the current context remains firm, coherent and comprehensive, being supported by the solidarity between the Member States and through cooperation with the partner countries and international organizations. With each year of NATO membership, Romania has strengthened its ability to be an active and reliable ally, to significantly contribute to both NATO operations and missions, as well as in shaping the Alliance's policies and decisions. Last year, our country has continued to be a security provider at regional, Euro-Atlantic and international level," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays tribute to all the Romanian troops who were or are present in the theatres of allied operations and who, through their professionalism and their sacrifice, have essentially contributed to strengthening Romania's profile within NATO.