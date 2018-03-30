The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) confirms that a Romanian diplomat accredited in Russia was declared "persona non grata," after our country adopted a similar measure in solidarity with the UK following the Salisbury attack.

"The MAE reiterates its position to condemn any action threatening the collective security and the international law," a release of the Ministry sent to AGERPRES informs.On Friday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry convened the ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives of the countries that expelled Russian diplomats following the Segei Skripal case - the former Russian spy who had been poisoned on 4 March in the UK, an action which London attributed to Moscow-, a diplomatic representative of Romania was also among those convened, DPA and Sputniknews agencies informed.The MAE notified on Monday the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest that one of its diplomats will be declared "persona non grata," being forced to leave Romania's soil.