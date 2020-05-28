MAE: Nine Romanian citizens involved in car crash near Medemblik; two died

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that nine Romanian citizens have been involved in the car crash on Tuesday night near Medemblik, the Netherlands, among whom two have died and four have been injured.

"According to the information provided by the Dutch authorities to the Romanian Embassy in Hague, nine Romanian citizens were involved in the crash. Two Romanian citizens died and four were injured being taken to a close medical unit, and the other three did not need medical care," MAE said on Tuesday night.According to this source, the persons who are hospitalised are in good condition.Moreover, showed the MAE, the Dutch authorities said the family members of the Romanian citizens who died were informed about the accident and that the employer mentioned he will take care of the repatriation of the bodies and also of the other Romanian citizens who want to return home.MAE said the representatives of the Embassy are keeping in touch with the local authorities and the injured Romanians, including to issue a travel permit, which is needed by one of them to be able to return to the country.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy in Hague, is keeping in touch with the relevant local authorities and the employer, while granting specific consular assistance, including for the issuance of the documents needed for the repatriation of the bodies and the issuance of the death certificates.The mass media reported that a microbus carrying Romanian workers was involved in a car crash near Medemblik.