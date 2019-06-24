MAE proposes anticipated vote in diaspora, alternative voting methods for all elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) proposes several amendments to the electoral legislation, including the introduction of a prolonged anticipated vote of at least three days in diplomatic missions and consular offices, alternative voting methods, including voting by correspondence, for all types of elections and the redefinition of the notion of polling station from the perspective of its perimeter, MAE Secretary General Laura Elena Chiorean said on Monday at the meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Legislation.

"It is very important to argue that from the moment the MAE received the first requests for prolongation of the voting time, I submitted the requests to BEC (Central Electoral Bureau, ed. n.), but the answer I received from BEC and STS (Special Telecommunications Service, ed. n.) was that the polling stations close at 21:00, that the legal provisions must be observed," the MAE Secretary General explained.

She also said that it is imperative to introduce alternative voting methods, including voting by correspondence for all types of elections.

The MAE also proposes the establishment and use of a website for registration of voters so that their number can be known in advance to allow the number of polling stations to be determined.

"We are also proposing to redefine the notion of a polling station from the point of view of establishing its perimeter, being discussions on the perimeter of the polling station, if we refer only to the hall and the yard of the diplomatic mission", she mentioned.

Other proposals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aim at introducing the possibility of extending the voting time by decision of the president of the polling station; eliminating the limitations on the maximum number of members of the Electoral Bureaus, voting booths, stamps so that these are adapted to the conditions in the polling stations; replacing additional lists with a computer terminal or digital voter signature editing device; increasing the number of computer terminals; the possibility of printing the ballot papers at diplomatic mission level.