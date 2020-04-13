MAE repatriates 56 Romanian citizens from Kuwait

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Sunday the return to the country of 56 Romanian citizens from Kuwait, their repatriation being ensured by a flight on the Kuwait-Bucharest route, operated by a private company.

"Following the steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens abroad with a temporary title and who have been affected by the restrictive measures of air transportation adopted in the context of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs that, today [Sunday], it facilitated the return to the country of 56 Romanian citizens who were in Kuwait, as a result of the joint demarches of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Ministry and the Interior Ministry. The repatriation was ensured by a flight, on the Kuwait-Bucharest route, operated by a private company,"a MAE release sent to AGERPRES mentioned.According to the MAE, the same flight also facilitated the repatriation of 18 Serbians, seven Bulgarians, seven Ukrainians and two citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro, respectively, who continued their journey from Bucharest to their states of domicile / residence.The MAE firmly renewed its previous calls on avoiding any foreign trips which are not absolutely necessary. Such travels can entail major risks, endangering the safety of citizens and their possibility to return to their countries, the quoted source mentions.Moreover, the MAE calls on all the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence abroad to strictly observe the recommendations of these states and underscores that trips to Romania should be completely avoided in this period."All these trips are increasingly affected by the restrictions imposed by the states of transit, which determines the assistance possibilities of the Romanian authorities be considerably reduced, increasingly more, and can represent an additional factor in the spreading of the CODIV-19 infection, thus, endangering the safety of the respective Romanian citizens and those back home," the quoted source also shows.