MAE: Romania will host the Munich Leaders' Meeting in November

Romania will host, for the first time, at the end of November, the Munich Leaders' Meeting, where topics of major interest for regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security will be addressed, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to a press release issued on Monday, this is a small session of the Munich Leaders, scheduled ahead of the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states, which will be hosted by Romania for the first time, on November 29-30, 2022.

The decision of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for Romania to host the Munich Leaders' Meeting reconfirms our country's active international diplomatic profile on the security dimension and its role at regional, European and Transatlantic level, including in the context of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, the MAE states.

According to the MAE, the Munich Leaders' Meeting will bring together high-level leaders, other current and former officials, experts and analysts, to address issues of major interest to regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security. The meeting will be of particular relevance, especially in the current context of security affected by Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

AGERPRES