MAE says no casualties in accident in Austria of bus registered in Romania

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that an accident that took place on Saturday in Austria in which a bus registered in Romania was involved, no casualties were reported, and all Romanian citizens there are out of harm's way.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to inform that the Romanian Embassy in Vienna has notified itself as a result of the information published in the media regarding the incident on May 30, 2020, on the Alland motorway, near Sparbach (Modling district, Republic of Austria) and has taken steps to in order to obtain additional information on the identity, health status of the persons involved and their situation, as well as the circumstances of the accident. The ensuing dialogue with the local authorities showed that a bus registered in Romania was involved in this incident. The accident did not left any casualties, as all Romanian citizens there are out of harm's way, reads a MAE press statement released on Monday.

According to MAE, no requests for consular assistance have so far been received at the embassy.

"The Romanian Embassy in Vienna is in dialogue with the local authorities, being prepared to provide the necessary consular assistance, depending on requests. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds the affected Romanian citizens that they can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna: 0043 1 503, 0043 1 505 23 81 and 0043 1 230 95 1, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Emergency Call Center operators, or the emergency telephone line of the embassy: 0043 699 117 26027."