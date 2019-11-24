 
MAE: Second round of elections ends in New Zealand

MAE

The second round of the presidential election has already ended in New Zealand, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), also mentioning 380,314 Romanian citizens exercised their right to vote by 10:00hrs at the polling stations abroad. 

"The third voting day abroad for the second round of the 2019 presidential election is ongoing in Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa. The third voting day abroad for the second round of the 2019 presidential election is ongoing in 776 polling stations in Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa. At 10:00 hrs, Romania's time, 380,314 Romanian citizens had exercised their right to vote abroad, at the polling station. The second round has already ended in New Zealand, at 21:00 local time," the source mentions. 

According to MAE, the Romanian citizens abroad can exercise their right to vote on Sunday between 7:00am-9:00pm (local time). 

They are also advised to go to vote in the first part of the day, to avoid possible crowding. 

The interactive map of the polling stations abroad can be accessed on the official MAE Website: http://www.mae.ro/maps/4083.

