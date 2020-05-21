MAE: Seven flights from European states to bring to the country Romanian citizens abroad

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentioned on Thursday that between 21 and 24 May, seven flights from European states will be organised in order to return to the country Romanian citizens who are temporary abroad and who were affected by the measures restricting air traffic, adopted in the context of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In continuing the demarches carried out for facilitating the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who are temporarily abroad and who were affected by the measures restricting air traffic adopted in the context of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs that, as a result of the steps taken at the level of Romania's diplomatic missions abroad and the MAE Central, between 21 and 24 May, seven flights from European states (the Kingdom of Spain, the French Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) will be organised for the Romanian citizens in the situation described above," the MAE release mentions.Thus, as a result of the cooperation at the level of the MAE, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Ministry and the Interior Ministry, some flight will be operated from Madrid (21 and 24 May), Barcelona (21 and 24 May), Malaga (22 May), London (23 May), Paris (223 May).