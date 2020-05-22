MAE:Romanian citizen who worked for Germany-based company with confirmed COVID-19 cases has died

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that a Romanian citizen who worked for a meat-processing company based in the German locality Birkenfeld, where there were recorded several cases of confirmed coronavirus, has died.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart, was notified by the representatives of the employing company regarding the death of a Romanian citizen who worked in a meat-processing company in Birkenfeld, the Federal Republic of Germany, where cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered," a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES informs.MAE added that, according to the information communicated by the employer, the person in question tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 two times, when they verified the entire personnel, last time during the previous week.The family was informed about the demise and the employer will take care of the repatriation procedures, bearing all the costs, said the same source.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed that, through the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart, the authorities stay in touch with representatives of the company, being prepared to grant the necessary consular assistance, including with respect to the necessary repatriation procedure and the issuance of the death certificate.