MAI's Dajbog: Companies using substances for deratization will be verified after Timisoara case

The trade companies which own or sell chemical substances and products used for deratization services will be verified following the tragedy which occurred in Timisoara, Interior Ministry (MAI) Spokesperson Monica Dajbog has stated on Wednesday.

"In respect to the tragic situation registered the past days in Timisoara, Minister Ion Marcel Vela has ordered for controls to be conducted to all trade companies which own or sell chemical substances and products used for deratization services," Dajbog mentioned in a statement at the MAI headquarters.Timis Police opened an in rem criminal case for manslaughter in the case of the deratization of a block of flats in Timisoara, following which two children and a woman died, and other 28 persons are hospitalised.The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Timis Court announced on Tuesday that the owner of the company who conducted the deratization in the block of flats on Mioritei street is also being investigated for trafficking in toxic products or substances, after prosecutors found that he used an insecticide having aluminum phosphide in its composition.