Man caught in the act of selling cocaine worth 6,000 euros

Police officers and prosecutors have caught a man in the act of allegedly selling approximately 90 grams of cocaine for 6,000 euros, the Romanian Police informed on Tuesday.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR), police officers of the Bucharest Organised Crime Brigade - Anti-Drug Service, together with the Departmnet for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) on Monday conducted an operation to combat illicit high-risk drug trafficking.

"Investigations revealed that in August one of the suspects would have repeatedly obtained cocaine from another suspect, with the drugs being sold to consumers in the city of Bucharest. On Monday, one of them was caught in the act after allegedly selling approximately 90 grams of cocaine for 6,000 euros," the statement says.

As a result of the judicial actions in this case, approximately 800 grams of cocaine, 1,340 euros, some 700 US dollars, 4,000 lei, three mobile phones, a scale and cocaine paraphernalia were discovered and seized, Agerpres.

On Monday, DIICOT prosecutors ordered the detention, for 24 hours, of the two people investigated for committing the crime of domestic illicit high-risk drug trafficking in a continuous form, and they were to ask a judge of rights and freedoms of the Bucharest Court for a 30-day pretrial detention of the two.