Man who was found dead on March 26 confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus

The 69th person who died because of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday to be a 56-year-old man known to have mental health issues. The man died on March 26 and he was tested by the forensic physicians on the same date, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the same source, the man lived alone and died at home, in Suceava County. His death was pronounced by the ambulance crew on March 26.