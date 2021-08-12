Manufacturing, extractive industries contribute to 26 pct increase in business in industry

Business in the industry increased, in the first semester of this year, by 26 pct over the similar interval of 2020, reveals the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

According to the official statistic, in the January 1 - June 30, 2021 period, increases were noted in the turnover in the manufacturing industry (+26.4 pct) and the extractive industry (+12.6 pct).

In large industrial groups, increases in business were noted in the following sectors: long-term use goods industry (+38.9 pct), capital goods industry (+34.3 pct), intermediary goods industry (+29.2 pct), current use goods industry (+10.9 pct) and the energy industry (+8.1 pct).

At the level of the month of June compared to May 2021, the turnover in industry rose overall by 5.8 pct, due to activities in the extractive industry (+11.5 pct) and the manufacturing industry (+5.7 pct).

Furthermore, in large industrial groups, in the analyzed period, there were increases recorded in: current use goods industry (+9.1 pct), energy industry (+7.4 pct), capital goods industry (+6.8 pct), intermediary goods industry (+3.5 pct) and long-term use goods industry (+3.1 pct).

The INS data shows that, in June 2021 compared to June 2020, turnover industry increased by 28.7 pct, following the positive results noted in the manufacturing industry (+28.8 pct) and the extractive industry (+24.5 pct).

Furthermore, in large industrial groups, the most important increases were in the intermediary goods industry (+36.6 pct), the capital goods industry (+30.8 pct), the energy industry (+29.4 pct), the long-term use goods industry (+17.9 pct) and the current use goods industry (+15.6 pct).