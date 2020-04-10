 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MApN: 24 million lei worth agreement for 172 trailers, semi-trailers to be produced at Medias

mapn
transport mapn

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Friday signed the first subsequent agreement for the acquisition of 172 trailers and semi-trailers for the Army, which will be produced at Medias, informs the MApN.

The products are to be acquired under the programme "Multifunctional transport platforms - on wheels."

The agreement, worth 24,450,442.84 lei without VAT has been signed for four years, and the products to be delivered will be manufactured in Romania. They will be provided to all categories of forces of the Army, according to the same source.

The trailers and semi-trailers on wheels will be produced by S.C. Automecanica Medias SRL, with the involvement of several Romanian economic operators, "which will lead to the horizontal development of the national industry." "Thus, there will be created the conditions to also provide complex maintenance domestically, for the trailers and semi-trailers, and to ensure the integrated logistic support for the same equipment for their entire lifetime," underscored the MApN.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.