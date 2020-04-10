MApN: 24 million lei worth agreement for 172 trailers, semi-trailers to be produced at Medias

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Friday signed the first subsequent agreement for the acquisition of 172 trailers and semi-trailers for the Army, which will be produced at Medias, informs the MApN.

The products are to be acquired under the programme "Multifunctional transport platforms - on wheels."The agreement, worth 24,450,442.84 lei without VAT has been signed for four years, and the products to be delivered will be manufactured in Romania. They will be provided to all categories of forces of the Army, according to the same source.The trailers and semi-trailers on wheels will be produced by S.C. Automecanica Medias SRL, with the involvement of several Romanian economic operators, "which will lead to the horizontal development of the national industry." "Thus, there will be created the conditions to also provide complex maintenance domestically, for the trailers and semi-trailers, and to ensure the integrated logistic support for the same equipment for their entire lifetime," underscored the MApN.