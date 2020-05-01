MApN announces that military management team of Suceava County Hospital completed mission

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has announced on Friday that the military management team of the "Sfantul Ioan cel Nou" County Hospital in Suceava completed the mission. National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked the civilian medical staff for the manner in which they collaborated.

"Civilians and militaries fought side by side with an invisible, but redoubtable enemy. In such moments, basically in war conditions, teams are strengthened. Only together we will emerge stronger from this fight with COID-19," Minister Ciuca stated, according to a MApN release sent to AGERPRES.The military team handed over the management of the hospital to a civilian management team, chosen by the medical council of the health unit.Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Ionel Oprea said the mission in Suceava was fulfilled, even if there is still a novel coronavirus outbreak in the locality."People have understood what they need to do and now the hospital is running at 55-60% capacity. Things are under control. Now, only 507 infected patients and another 605 non-COVID-19 patients are hospitalised. There are only seven patients assisted to the ICU department, which already has 42 ventilators," Oprea said, according to the release.The Secretary of State mentioned that a "well-established" action plan has been drafted until 31 December, which also includes the work manner for crisis situations, in case the epidemic returns in the autumn.The MApN mentions that, during the military management, the team led by Colonel Dr. Daniel Derioiu reopened the hospital in safely conditions for the patients and staff, with epidemiologists setting up separate functional circuits for COVID and non-COVID patients and quarantine buffer zones for those suspected of being infected with the virus.According to the quoted source, at the healthcare unit level, also reestablished were both the chain of command and the management, through the medical council and the steering committee, according to the law on the public hospital functioning. Also drafted and adopted were specific COVID-19 protocols and procedures and a separate ICU sector for the infectious diseases ward was established, thus hospital's medical oxygen supply capacity being increased.Moreover, the medical personnel has been trained to use protection equipment and a plan was made to build an entrance filter locker room in the COVID-19 sector.