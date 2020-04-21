MApN: Medical Modular System to be established in Timisoara to have 56-bed capacity, 4 ICU beds

The Medical Modular System to be established by the personnel of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) in Timisoara will have a 56-bed capacity, 4 ICU beds, informs a press release of the MApN.

The troops have started the preparations for building and making operational the Medical Modular System for Isolation and Treatment (SMMIT) in Timisoara, to be placed within the CFR stadium, with the containers and SMMIT equipment from the Sebes Regional Pharmaceutic Centre to be transported to the location on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, there will start the engineering and land planning works.Later on, they will install all the elements of the medical facility and connect it to the utility networks.According to the MApN, the system includes a medical area with a 56-bed capacity, of which 4 will be ICU beds, and it will include, among other things, triage, radiology, sterilization, laboratory and decontamination areas. The modular facility will also have a quarantine and isolation module (camp), with a 120-bed capacity.The medical facility will function as a section of infectious diseases at the Military Emergency Hospital "Dr. Victor Popescu" in Timisoara, meant for the treatment of the easy and medium cases of SARS-CoV-2.The building and operating of the SMMIT Timisoara is carried out by the Medical Department, the General Staff of the Land Forces, the Joint Logistic Command, the Logistics Department and the Communications and Informatics Command.The MApN also erected two medical facilities in Otopeni, at the "Ana Aslan" Institute, and in Constanta.