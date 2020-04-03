MApN:100,000 protection masks from Turkey brought from Turkey by Romanian Air Force aircraft

A C-27 Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force operated a flight on Thursday to bring to Romania some medical protection equipment from Turkey consisting of 100,000 FFP2 and FFP3 protection masks, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

According to a MApN release, the protection masks have been bought by the Romanian state through the National Centralised Procurement Office and the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), within the efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The distribution of protective equipment will be done by means of transport belonging to the IGSU and with the support of county inspectorates for emergency situations, the equipment will be allocated, depending on the needs, to the medical personnel around the country and the operative crews operating in the field, the release mentions.The National Defence Ministry also mentions that its forces and means are ready at any moment to support the central and local authorities in actions designed to limit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the cooperation plans. If needed, the MApN can also take action with forces and means additional to those already prepared, having personnel and technical means maintained in the action reserve, the release mentions.