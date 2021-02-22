Marius Nasta's manager: ICU mobile unit closed for disinfection and reopened on Friday

The Mobile Medical Intensive Care Unit, inaugurated in October 2020, was closed this week, "checked", disinfected and cleaned, and reopened on Friday, the Marius Nasta Institute manager Beatrice Mahler told Sunday evening private broadcaster Digi 24, according to AGERPRES.

Mahler stated that all patients in the mobile unit are severely infected with COVID, however they are not intubated, but non-invasively ventilated.

"We are talking about COVID patients in the mobile unit. The Marius Nasta Institute has three intensive care units, if we take into account the mobile unit: a non-COVID intensive care unit, a COVID Intensive Care Unit in the hospital and this mobile unit that was extremely useful during the period when the number of cases was high, but now it is at a very low capacity in terms of occupancy. It is necessary for patients with imminent risk of being intubated. Only two patients will go to the COVID Intensive Care Unit, the others will be managed on the ward, but with non-invasive ventilation equipment in the ward. No patient is intubated. Patients are not intubated, they are non-invasively ventilated, but with severe forms," the manager explained.

Dozens of intervention teams arrived, on Sunday evening, at the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumoftiziology in Bucharest, where a fire broke out at an ICU mobile unit.

"A fire was announced at the intensive care truck, but when the teams arrived there was no fire with flame. There was no smoke or flame inside the truck. There was probably something outside the truck. The teams are there, there aren't any problems. The patients will probably be relocated until the situation is completely verified. There are no problems at this moment," the head of DSU (Emergency Situations Department), Raed Arafat, told private broadcaster Antena 3.

The Ministry of Health informs that there are no victims following the "incident" from the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumoftiziology.