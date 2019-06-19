Market for motor third party liability insurance advances 4.65pct in Q1 2019

The total value of RCA motor third party liability insurance premiums underwritten in the first three months of 2019 neared 970 million lei (over 200 million euro), up 4.65pct from Q1 2018, according to a press statement released by the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF).

The total value of the RCA premiums underwritten in the first three months of 2019 neared 970 million lei, with the remainder of A10 class (1.022 billion lei) representing carrier's liability insurance for goods transported and RCA underwritten in other EU member states under the freedom to provide services. Compared with Q1 2018, gross written premium advanced 4.65pct.

For the entire market, the average annualised RCA premiums slightly increased by about 3pct in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same quarter of the previous year, amounting to 609 lei.

Average RCA paid for bodily harm in the first three months of 2019 decreased by 9pct from Q1 2018, while claims for property damage increased by 14pct.