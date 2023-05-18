Marsh McLennan opens new IT hub in Cluj, plans hiring 100-plus facility personnel

The world's leading professional services firm in risk, strategy and people Marsh McLennan is launching a new IT center in Cluj-Napoca, planning to hire over 100 personnel for the facility, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Through the new hub in Cluj, the consulting giant will offer IT career opportunities for software engineers, cloud data engineers, system analysts and project managers.

The new tech hub becomes the company's main IT center for Europe and will contribute to speeding up the pace of innovation for Marsh McLennan's four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman.

"Our history is built on 152 years of innovation and we promote a culture that encourages experimentation and the development of new ideas. For us, innovation represents everyone's responsibility. That is precisely why the IT center in Cluj-Napoca will be the ideal environment for the colleagues who seek new professional challenges," said Marsh McLennan Chief Information Officer Paul Beswick.

Marsh McLennan has been present in Romania for over 28 years now. In 1995, Marsh was the first international insurance broker to open an office in Bucharest.

Benefits technology company Darwin, which counts 550 specialists, has been part of Marsh McLennan since 2016. Darwin is a single global platform that allows employees to choose their benefits according to their lifestyle, enabling organizations to attract and retain top talent. The platform is part of the employee benefit programs in Mercer Marsh Benefits' portfolio.

"Cluj-Napoca has both the right infrastructure and human potential to serve as a launching pad for innovation at Marsh McLennan. We are excited to be able to create career opportunities that provide our future colleagues the chance to make a difference," said Attila Takacs, Marsh McLennan Tech Hub Lead.

In the coming months, Marsh McLennan will expand to Cluj-Napoca with a new ultra-modern 1,300 sqm office facility that will host both the new IT center and the Darwin team. AGERPRES