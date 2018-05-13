stiripesurse.ro

  
     
MAY 14 IN HISTORY

1742 - Death of Romanian Christian Orthodox Protopope Radu Tempea II. (b. 1691) 

1870 - Birth of doctor, anatomist and surgeon Ernest Juvara. (d. 5 May 1933) 
1912 - Birth of war reporter and cameraman Ovidiu Gologan. (d. 26 April 1982) 
1923 - Death of Jewish landowner and banker Jacques M. Elias, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 1844) 
1945 - Death of historian Gheorghe Popa-Lisseanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 2 October 1866) 
1955 - A friendly cooperation and mutual assistance treaty, known and the Warsaw Pact, is signed by Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Democratic Republic of Germany, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the USSR; it expired on July 1, 1991. 
1957 - Death of writer Camil Petrescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 9 April 1894) 
1980 - Death of composer Hilda Jerea. (b. 17 March 1916) 
1981 - The first flight of a Romanian in the outer space: astronaut Dumitru Prunariu aboard Soyuz 40 spends 7 days, 20 hours and 42 minutes on the Salyut 6 orbital space station. 
1988 - Death of agronomical engineer Alexandru Emil Negrutiu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 August 1911) 
1992 - Death of actress Victoria Mierlescu. (b. 8 September 1905) 
2011 - Death of linguist and literary historian Gheorghe Mihaila, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 7 September 1930)

