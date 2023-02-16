MDLPA: Payments worth over 230 million lei for investments made through PNDL

The Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) announced that 231,472,838.18 lei were transferred, in order to settle the invoices for 285 investment objectives achieved through stages I and II of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), told Agerpres.

In a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the MDLPA mentioned that for stage I, the amount of 41,461,451.65 lei has been paid for 53 ongoing objectives and for stage II of the programme 190,011,386.53 lei were settled for 232 investment projects.

The situation of payments is available on the MDLPA website, at the following link: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati.

Within the two stages of the PNDL, the lists of investment objectives and the amounts allocated to them are public and can be consulted by accessing the website of the Ministry, the Public Works section, the National Local Development Programme, the Investment Objectives page, and the monthly transfers are published in the Payments section, the Ministry informs.