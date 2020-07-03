 
     
Measles case count in Romania rises by 3 this week to 20,192

Three new cases of measles were reported this week, bringing the total case count to 20,192, the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Friday.

According to INSP, the total number of confirmed cases of measles in Romania reported as of July 3 is 20,192, with a death toll of 64.

Between June 29 and July 3, three more newly confirmed cases were reported in the counties of Cluj, Ialomita and Satu Mare.

The weekly reported measles cases started 2 to 4 weeks ago; it takes an average of three weeks to confirm and classify measles cases.

