MEC, MS measure for persons who have access to education units to carry out activities

The Education and Research Ministry (MEC) and the Health Ministry (MS) have established a series of measures so that activities be carried out by persons who have access to education units, in the context of preventing and combating SARS CoV 2 diseases.

The two ministries and the institutions under their subordination (the county school inspectorates, the county public health directorates) have specific responsibilities, in relation to their own profile, in order to carry out in safe conditions the sessions for preparing the exams organized for 8th and 12th grade pupils (2 - 12 June 2020) .Thus, the management boards of pre-university education units will develop and approve, within 5 days from the publication of the Order in the Official Journal (No. 381 / 12.05.2020), their own procedure, within which there will be established the modalities to carry out the activities for the preparation of the exam sessions, their own circuit of entry and exit for pupils, teaching staff, auxiliary and non-teaching staff, as well as the way in which the sanitation / disinfection of the education unit is to be carried out.According to the Joint Order signed by Health Minister Nelu Tataru and Education Minister Monica Anisie, the school inspectorates send to the Public Health Directorates (DSP) at least one week before the period of activities, in which pupils participate in the education units, as well as the timeline.Also, the school inspectorates will verify the observance by the education units / institutions of the norms established by the relevant authorities in respect to ensuring the hygiene and sanitary protection materials necessary for both pupils and teaching / auxiliary and non-teaching staff, as well as the observance of hygienic and sanitary measures, in the context of preventing and combating SARS-Cov 2 virus.The Order stipulates that the school inspectorates collaborate with the DSP in order to institute measures to prevent and combat diseases in education units / institutions, through daily epidemiological triage (temperature measurement) performed by a doctor or nurse in each education unit.Also, upon entering the education unit, the temperature (which must not exceed 37 degrees) of the teaching staff, auxiliary teaching staff, non-teaching staff and pupils will be measured by the medical staff who will provide medical assistance throughout the activities.The document shows that the participation of students in the training activities will be decided by their parents after the assessment of the inclusion in the risk groups of the pupils or their family members. Also, the pupils will be accompanied by a teacher from the entrance in the education unit to the classroom and then, after the completion of activities, they will be led to the exit.Upon entering the education unit, protective materials and equipment (disinfected mats, protective masks, hand sanitizers) will be provided, and the unit will ensure soap, paper towels, hand sanitizers.In the classrooms, the activities will be carried out with a maximum of 10 students, at a distance of about 2 meters from each other, with the pupils wearing masks throughout the activities in the education unit.Between 2 - 12 June, the duration of the activities carried out by the pupils in the classrooms will not be more than three hours for the high school pupils and two hours for the middle school pupils.In case the education units will carry out training activities in two shifts, an interval of 2 hours will be provided between them for disinfection, sanitization with biocidal substances and ventilation of the classrooms for a period of at least one hour.At the same time, the collection of masks will be done in special places properly signalised, arranged in the education unit, and, at the end of activities, the pupils will receive a new mask for their journey home.