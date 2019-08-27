Meeting of chiefs of Romanian and Bulgarian border police

Inspector General of the Romanian Border Police Ioan Buda and his Bulgarian counterpart, Chief-Commissioner Svetlan Kichikov, on Tuesday met to discuss about streamlining traffic at the border checkpoint between Calafat and Vidin, both for passenger cars and for transport vehicles, considering the heavy traffic usually seen here during the summer time.

Participating in the meeting that took place at the Calafat-Vidin border checkpoint was also a representative of the Romanian-Bulgarian company "Danube Bridge Vidin - Calafat," which manages this border checkpoint.

On the same occasion, the two officials analyzed the maximum capacity allowed by the infrastructure at the mentioned border checkpoint, the measures taken to make border control between the two countries more efficient, by supplementing the number of Romanian and Bulgarian border policemen, and also the possibility of supplementing/enlarging the control routes in order to streamline the traffic, informs a press release of the Border Police.