Memorandum for Romania's accessing to OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, passed by gov't

The government on Wednesday approved the memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the OECD Convention on combating corruption of foreign public officials in international economic operations, announced the spokesman of the government, Dan Carbunaru.

"By accepting this offer that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development addressed to our country the other days, Romania takes an additional step towards one of the most powerful economic organizations worldwide, which brings together member states that together ensure 90 pct of investments abroad on a global level," Carbunaru said.

According to a statement from the government, "Romania pledges that it will accede to the Anti-Bribery Convention as soon as possible, that it actively participates in all the activities of the Anti-Bribery Working Group, that it will pay the financial contribution for the support of this Group, that it declares adherence to the legal instruments of the OECD", such as the recommendations of the OECD Council for the continuation of the fight against corruption of foreign public officials in the framework of international economic operations, for fiscal measures in order to further fight their corruption, regarding corruption and export credits with official support, for agencies involved in development cooperation from the perspective of corruption risk management.

"The self-assessment carried out by the authorities showed that Romania is aligned with these recommendations, only some additional actions will be taken for full alignment," the quoted source states.

The government emphasizes that obtaining the status of an associated member state and joining the OECD anti-bribery convention will generate "a favorable long-term macroeconomic impact, by strengthening Romania's position in relation to the main international financial evaluation or rating institutions, with positive repercussions in accessing external credits, direct benefits in attracting foreign investments, obtaining image advantages and increasing Romania's credibility in the relationship with important partners in the OECD, with the states in the region and, in general, in international relations and strengthening Romania's role as a promoter of anti-corruption policies and practices".AGERPRES