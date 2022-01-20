MEP Ciolos hails President Macron's announcement France ready to contribute NATO troops to Romania

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) MEP Dacian Ciolos has welcomed a recent statement by France's President Emmanuel Macron that France is ready to contribute NATO troops to Romania.

"I am hailing the decision of President Emmanuel Macron, who has announced that France is ready to contribute NATO troops to Romania. The announcement was made in front of military leaders at a command headquarters near Strasbourg, according to our colleague in the Renew Europe group Nathalie Loiseau, who attended the event," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.He says the decision is welcome and "a new guarantee" for Romania."Since 2016, we have been discussing the presence of French troops in Romania under the NATO flag and, because the context is extremely tense at the border with Ukraine, today's decision is a welcome one and a new guarantee for our country,' Ciolos wrote.