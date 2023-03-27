MEP Ciolos urges AgriMin Daea to pay subsidies to farmers

MEP Dacian Ciolos, former European Commissioner for Agriculture and Sustainable Development, asked, on Monday, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea to provide information regarding the payment of subsidies for organic agriculture and agri-environmental measures, while claiming that all these are currently blocked.

"Subsidy payments from European funds for ecological agriculture and agro-environmental measures are still blocked. Although their payment should have started last year, people did not receive the money they are entitled to. The same happens with the aids meant for those who were affected by last year's drought. The process started late and suffered from some wrong calculations, which means time lost and farmers left for almost a year without the money they should have received," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

Ciolos emphasized that every day that passes without the subsidies reaching the farmers makes the Romanian agricultural sector "even more vulnerable." According to him, every day that Petre Daea remains at the head of the Ministry of Agriculture is "another day in which Romanian farmers are pushed towards bankruptcy." AGERPRES