MEP Mircea Hava: 'We need normalcy. Everyone is sick and tired of people who do nothing but be first among tellers of unsavory jokes'

MEP Mircea Hava said on Sunday, exiting a polling station in central-western Alba Iulia where he cast his ballot in the presidential election, that he had voted "for a normal country."

"I voted for normalcy, for a normal country that we so badly need. (...). We need normalcy, we need people to be opened the door to, people to be greeted. Everyone is sick and tired of people who do nothing but be first among tellers of unsavory jokes, first among misspellings and people pointing their fingers when in fact it is at them fingers should be pointing," said Hava, a former mayor of Alba Iulia for almost three decades, who showed up at the polling station accompanied by his wife.

He also called on the people to come out to vote, adding that "things and the country will change for the better."

AGERPRES