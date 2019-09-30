MEP Rovana Plumb: JURI Commission's decision - profoundly incorrect, against EP Procedure regulations

Member of the European Parliament Rovana Plumb considers that the decision of the Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) of the European Parliament in her case is profoundly incorrect, against the EP's Rules of Procedure, "being encouraged by the opposition in Romania, headed by President Klaus Iohannis."

"Today's decision in the JURI committee is profoundly incorrect, against the Rules of Procedure of the European Parliament and mainly political. It's incorrect because the potential conflict of interests, had in view by the commission in the first phase of the evaluations, was completely extinguished, through my commitment to pay the credit according to the annexed letter. The committee was informed regarding this aspect, following the letter sent by me to the chair of the JURI committee, the coordinators of each political group in the JURI committee and all the members of this committee. It's worth mentioning that extinguishing the conflict of interest was a proactive action. I considered it necessary to intervene to eliminate any doubt on the part of the JURI committee, even if they did not make recommendations, as was mandated by the regulations and even if the potential conflict of interests was, in essence, funding in agreement with the electoral laws of Romania," Rovana Plumb mentioned, through a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the Social Democrat MEP, the decision of the JURI committee is outside the procedure regulations, because, according to article 2, paragraph c), the JURI committee should have offered a series of recommendations to help the candidate solve any difficulties.

"Recommendations can go as far as indicating to the candidate to give up the goods or assets that would create potential conflicts of interest or to find financial solutions to extinguish a potential conflict - as it has proceeded in the case of other commissioners designated by their governments from Austria and Spain. Finally, the JURI committee can even suggest changing the portfolio. None of these steps were respected. In these conditions, it's obvious that the decision of the JURI committee was a political one. The majority of the committee only sought to incriminate and discriminate, not to support the hearing process and offer solutions, as was mandated by the Rules. It's clear now that the interest of the committee was not to clarify, but to block Romania's candidacy. I will present this situation to the President of the European Parliament and the President-designate of the European Commission," Rovana Plumb added.

In her opinion, "the incorrect attitude of the JURI committee was encouraged by the opposition from Romania, headed by President Klaus Iohannis."

"It must be said that the incorrect attitude of the JURI committee was encouraged by the opposition in Romania, headed by President Iohannis, who announced an hour before the decision that he desires consultations on the topic of nominating a new European Commissioner. Furthermore, the aggressive negative lobby exerted by the leader of the European Parliament group Renew Europe, Dacian Ciolos, against Romania must be mentioned. The President of the JURI committee, a member of Renew Europe, simply conformed to a political line hostile to the Romanian candidacy for European commissioner. Furthermore, an important role was played by MEP Siegried Muresan, who was proposed, as others, the position of European Commissioner, if my candidacy is rejected. Unfortunately, it's proven, once more, that the right wing political forces act even against Romania to satisfy their political and electoral interests," Rovana Plumb claimed.

The Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament (JURI) rejected, on Monday, the candidacy of Rovana Plumb for the position of European Commissioner for Transports.