MEP Tomac to organise second edition of Convention of Romanians Abroad

MEP Eugen Tomac is organising the second edition of the Convention of Romanians Abroad on 23 January, on the occasion of the 165th anniversary of the Great Union.

The event will take place in Iasi, the capital of the Union, and will bring together leaders of Romanian communities from all over the world, academic representatives, journalists, political leaders and representatives of the Romanian state.

"The Convention of Romanians Abroad is at its second edition, the first one taking place in 2020 at the Romanian Parliament. The event aims to bring together Romanians from all over the world, creating the necessary framework for dialogue and collaboration. Discussions will be focused on topics of interest to Romanians in the neighbourhood and in the Diaspora, including "Romania and Moldova, together in the European Union," "Representation of Romanians abroad in the Romanian Parliament. A law that needs to be amended," "The war in Ukraine and its consequences on the Romanian community in this state," "Unity and identity for a Euro-Atlantic Romania," a press release mentions.