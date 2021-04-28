MEP Vlad Botos: I am asked, warned, threatened to not support digital green certificate in EP

Member of the European Parliament Vlad Botos, former chairman of the western Arad branch of the Save Romania Union (USR), states that in the recent period he received numerous messages by which he is asked to not support the digital green certificate in the European Parliament, report agerpres.

"I received hundreds of e-mails, messages, phone calls these days in which I was asked, warned, called upon or threatened to not support the digital green certificate this week in the European Parliament. This will attest the fact that a person is not a carrier of the coronavirus. I can't say if there have been tens of people that took their time to write and send messages or if the messages were generated from several false addresses. Still, today I will speak in the plenum of the European Parliament and I will support the necessity of this certificate. I believe that now, when we have vaccines available, when we have sufficient tests, and some of us have gone through the disease, it's time to restart in full the economy," the MEP wrote, on Wednesday, on Facebook.

He added that this certificate "is absolutely necessary" and voted on it "with full confidence", mentioning that the certificate does not impose the obligation to vaccinate."I support with full conviction that vaccination is the safest and fastest solution to exit this pandemic fully, yet I know there are persons that cannot be vaccinated and it isn't fair to restrict their right to travel, to discriminate them," Botos added.According to him, the certificate will be released for those who went through the disease and developed natural immunity, "so that they don't face the obligation to conduct additional tests."