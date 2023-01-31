 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Merger contract between Polytechnic University of Bucharest and University of Pitesti

politehnica

Under a freshly sealed merger contract, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) and the University of Pitesti merged into a new higher education institution named the National Science and Technology University Politehnica Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The merger contract was signed by the rectors of the two universities - Mihnea Costoiu (UPB) and Dumitru Chirlesan (University of Pitesti) and the presidents of the both university senates Tudor Prisecaru (UPB) and Mihaela Diaconu (University of Pitesti).

The new academic entity will be of national scope, with the two founding universities becoming university centers thereof. Each center will keep its accredited study programs and will develop other programs as well.

Regarding the 2023 student admission, it will take place according to the already established rules and the two centers will function autonomously.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.