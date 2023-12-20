Merging elections is bad for Romania's democracy, says Save Romania Union leader Drula

Save Romania Union (USR) chairman Catalin Drula on Tuesday said the idea of combining the presidential and local elections "is bad" for Romania's democracy.

"Somehow, I'm ashamed of their shame, of those from the PNL (National Liberal Party). Their problem is that they don't want to go in front of the electorate with honesty. If there are elections for the president of Romania, and I don't know if Mr. Ciuca will be a candidate or not, but if the majority of Romanians wants him, after two rounds of elections, to be their president, then it would be a legitimate thing. And if the Romanians who have right-wing values and who have felt betrayed in this electoral cycle still want to give a new term in office to PNL, they will go to the parliamentary elections and they will be free to put their stamp on PNL. However, what PNL is trying to do now is to deceive the people. If we have a PNL mayor in a locality, maybe the person who goes to vote and who wants to have a mayor from the PNL will put the stamp on the president proposal from PNL as well, by inertia. This is not democratic. I also did a constitutional analysis. Any form of combining the elections, based on previous decisions of the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania), is unconstitutional," the USR leader told a private television channel Digi 24 on Tuesday evening.

According to him, "it hurts" democracy "to play with the elections tactically, trying to cheat the vote." He also said that it is important that, in the context of the elections, there should be debates dedicated to each issue. At the same time, the USR president emphasized that "you cannot have too many elections in a democracy," because voting represents the "essence" of this form of government.