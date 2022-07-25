Meteorological Authority organizes professional training courses over July 25-29 for people from 21 countries

A professional training course, attended by representatives from 21 countries, including Romania, will take place between July 25-29, 2022, at the headquarters of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) in Bucharest, ANM informs in a post on Facebook.

The professional training course "On-the-Job Trainers (OJT) and Competency Assessors (CA)" is organized under the auspices of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and hosted by ANM.

Personalities from the WMO, invited by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, experts from the Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration (ROMATSA), the National Meteorological Administration, representatives of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and of the air traffic services administrations from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Spain and Turkey, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We believe that a continuous professional specialization for Trainers and Competence Assessors is of particular importance, the concept of competence being a broad one, related to the specific activities of experts in the field and must be very well understood and correctly implemented. There is a constant need for the specialist to continue to evolve and fill the gap between theory and practice, especially in what concerns the application of the accumulated knowledge in the current activity within their institutions," explain the ANM representatives.

During the event, they will present the progress made regarding the establishment of the Regional Agrometeorological Centre for RA VI (Europe) in Romania, one of the specific objectives of the project "Modernization of the infrastructure for monitoring and warning of severe hydrometeorological phenomena in order to ensure the protection of life and material assets - INFRAMETEO, SMIS code 2014+ 152610," a project co-financed from the Cohesion Fund through the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020.

This Centre will contribute to strengthening the collaboration between the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and will facilitate beneficial partnerships at the European and international level, so as to successfully implement research projects and programs aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming and climate change. The Centre will provide European countries with relevant agrometeorological data and information, such as soil moisture and plant phenology, bulletins and agrometeorological products/services, as well as professional training support activities, ANM states.

According to the same source, the course will be an excellent opportunity to share examples of good practices and expertise. "It is well known that the training gains added value through practical applications, and the acquired skills can be adapted according to needs to create coherence in the approach to the implementation of the competencies both in the various operational activities within the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and the air traffic authorities from the 6th WMO Region as well as to ensure a better collaboration between them at the regional level," reads the same post.