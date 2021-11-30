MFA: 72 Romanians stranded in Morocco after flight suspension due to Omicron variant

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states on Tuesday that, in the context of the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend commercial flights to Morocco, as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, the Romanian Embassy in Rabat is currently handling the situation of 72 by Romanian tourists whose flights were canceled by the airlines where they had reservations, agerpres reports.

The MAE informs in a press release that the Romanian Embassy in Rabat has taken steps, as a matter of urgency, to identify alternative flights to the country, efforts that continue today.

"Moreover, the diplomatic mission is in permanent dialogue with the affected Romanian citizens and local authorities and provides consular assistance, according to the competences and in compliance with the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of residence in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19," the ministry further specifies.At the same time, the MAE emphasizes that the Moroccan authorities allow, on an exceptional basis and on the basis of a special authorization, the continued operation of flights to and from Morocco. In this context, the MAE recommends to Romanian citizens whose flights have been canceled to check the availability of tickets to the airlines that continue to operate flights to Morocco.In addition, the diplomatic mission will constantly provide information on the authorized flights, including on the mission's Facebook page. At the moment, the airlines that still operate flights are Air France and Transavia.