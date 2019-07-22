 
     
Michael Bolton to perform in Bucharest; Laura Bretan, opening act

Michael Bolton will be performing today at the Palace Hall in Bucharest as part of a tour to promote his latest album, 'A Symphony of Hits,' released this February. 


Mounting the stages as a special guest will be young performer Laura Bretan, the organisers, German Quality Entertainment, inform on their website. 

The show will start at 20:00hrs, local. 

Spectators are invited to come to the concert starting at 18:30hrs, so that access may take place under optimal conditions and before the start of the show. 

Admission is free for children up to three years. Their chaperons have to produce an identity document proving the child's age. They will not have to be held in the arms of their parents. 

Admission of minors aged three and over on a valid ticket only.

