Miele Appliances, 2019 turnover in Romania exceeds 10 mln euros

German Miele Group's business in Romania increased by 20 percent in 2019, exceeding 10 million euros, with vacuum cleaners topping the bestsellers list, followed by washing machines and clothes dryers, shows company data published on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The year 2019 was generous for Miele also due to the number of applications launched. Thus, at IFA 2019, Miele introduced four new products that, through innovations, are technologizing the public's homes: CookAssist for induction hobs with TempControl, Mix & Match, the application created especially for baking enthusiasts, BaristaAssistant, with which the perfect espresso can be made at home and also the AddLoad application, which allows users to add laundry to the Miele washing machines even during the already running program. The 2019 rise also reflects the purchasing dynamics. Thus, vacuum cleaners are topping sales, as number of units, with over 7,000 units sold, followed by washing machines and dryers, with 5,500 units," reads the release.According to the quoted source, last year, Miele Romania marked two premieres, namely the launch of the revolutionary Dialog oven, which uses electromagnetic waves to perfectly prepare any ingredient, and Generation 7000, the new line of premium appliances.In Romania, Miele Appliances are sold in the six own showrooms in Bucharest, Constanta, Timisoara, Oradea and Iasi, as well as in a total of 70 points of sale (exclusive shops, partner shops and online).