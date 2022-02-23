Migrants caught attempting to cross border with Hungary on foot

A group of migrants was detected by border police officers before crossing the border into Hungary on foot, through the green frontier, while other migrants were detected in the Arad Train Station, after leaving the centers where they were remanded.

At approximately 100 meters from the border with the neighboring state, in the Nadlac area, a crew observed three persons making their way on foot towards Hungary."Because they did not justify their presence in the area, they were led to the headquarters of the sector for the conduct of checks. Following investigations, it was established they are citizens of Afghanistan, asylum seekers in Romania. In the case, border police officers are conducting investigations to detect the entirety of criminal activity," informs, on Wednesday, the Arad Border Police.Furthermore, during an action to prevent and combat illegal migration, in the Arad Train Station, six Afghans were found, asylum seekers in our country. According to the authorities, after the finalization of all checks, they will be sent to the Regional Centers for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers where they are registered. (AGERPRES)