Migrants discovered at western border, in car trunks and a semi

Several migrants were discovered while trying to exit the country, through the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, hidden in the trunks of four automobiles driven by Romanians, but also inside a semi loaded with refrigerators.

All cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday.

Thus, following thorough verifications of the four automobiles, the border police discovered 12 foreign citizens hidden in the car trunks.

"The persons were picked up and transported to the police station for investigations, where it was established that they are citizens from Morocco, India and Syria, intending to illegally cross into Schengen Space. Our law enforcement workers carried out the investigation regarding the crimes of migrant trafficking for all automobile drivers and attempt to illegally cross the state border for the foreign citizens," according to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police.

Furthermore, while verifying a semi, also driven by a Romanian, who was transporting refrigerators to Spain, four Afghans were found, asylum seekers in our country, who were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary.AGERPRES