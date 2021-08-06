Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for Winners Open (WTA) tournament semifinals

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified, on Friday, to the semifinals of the Winners Open tournament, the first WTA tour in Cluj Napoca, with prizes totaling 235,238 US dollars, after defeating Kristyna Pliskova (Czechia), by 7-5, 6-3.

Buzarnescu (33 years old, #170 WTA) gained her victory after one hour and 27 minutes.

Pliskova (which finished with 11 aces) started better and led by 2-0 and 3-1, but Buzarnescu leveled the score, taking three games in a row (3-4). Mihaela managed to win the first set 7-5, ending with a break. She continued her good evolution in the second set, which she led by 3-0, keeping her advantage to the end, Agerpres informs.

The only previous direct match between Buzarnescu and Kristyna Pliskova (29 years old, #123 WTA), ended in Buzarnescu's victory by 6-2, 6-3, in 2018, in the quarterfinals in Prague.

Buzarnescu ensured for herself a check worth 10,100 dollars and 110 WTA points, and will face off in the semifinals against Mayar Sherif (25 years old, #119 WTA), who became in Cluj-Napoca the first female Egyptian tennis player to accede to a WTA tour semifinal. She defeated eighth seed Kristina Kucova (Slovakia), by 6-3, 6-1.